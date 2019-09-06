Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AON were worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $195.60. 614,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.65. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

