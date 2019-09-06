Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Insider Michael Neller Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.83. 26,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.65.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.