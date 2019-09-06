Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 354.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

