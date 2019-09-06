AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 325,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,055. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $662.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.