Anastasios Parafestas Sells 6,283 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 6,283 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $202,186.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $638,600.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,140,300.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $416,385.42.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $318,200.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $622,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,002 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $418,274.34.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $658,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $2,948,000.00.

CARG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 196,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Consumer Edge began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

