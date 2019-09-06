Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.28. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 191.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 144,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 94,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,478,000 after buying an additional 923,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 428,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,047. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

