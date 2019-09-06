Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.28. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 191.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 144,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 94,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,478,000 after buying an additional 923,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 428,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,047. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.