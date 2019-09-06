Analysts Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.22 Million

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post $119.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.29 million and the lowest is $116.80 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $125.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $480.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $489.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.94 million, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $504.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

WRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,871. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.