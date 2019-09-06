Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Investar reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Investar had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

ISTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092. Investar has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 61.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

