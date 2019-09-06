Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) were down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 684,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 250,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

