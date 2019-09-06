American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after buying an additional 610,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after buying an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,564,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,983,870 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.06. 53,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

