American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

