American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given a $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.27.

AEO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 11,369,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,293. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

