American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 4,396,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,955,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of analysts have commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 250,089 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 189,832 shares during the period.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

