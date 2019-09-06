Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given a $82.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 1,964,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,935. Ameren has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after acquiring an additional 624,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after acquiring an additional 518,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.