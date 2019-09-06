Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

