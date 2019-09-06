Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 405 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $23,781.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,445.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $109,510.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 532,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $63.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

