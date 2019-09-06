Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jennison Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200,374 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of Amazon.com worth $5,227,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,838.51. The stock had a trading volume of 515,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,714. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,837.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,829.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

