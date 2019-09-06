Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,834.88. 133,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,714. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $890.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,837.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,829.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

