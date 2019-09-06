Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,834.88. 133,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,714. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $890.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,837.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,829.72.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
