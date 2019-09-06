Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 2,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,836.81. 809,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,714. The stock has a market cap of $890.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,837.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,829.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

