Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,360. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $983,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.