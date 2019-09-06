Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,811,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,539. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

