Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GOOG stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,208.42. 373,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,364. The company has a market capitalization of $819.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,181.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,160.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.