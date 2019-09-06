Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.87.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

