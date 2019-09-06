Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.
LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.
Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.87.
In other news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
