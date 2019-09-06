Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) SVP Leon David A. De Buys 941 Shares of Stock

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,541. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after buying an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

