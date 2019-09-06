Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $157.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. 1,911,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

