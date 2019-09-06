Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. In the last week, Aion has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 345,027,193 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, RightBTC, Koinex, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.