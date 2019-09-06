Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Trading Up 7.7%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.06, approximately 733,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 578,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.