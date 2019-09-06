AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 726.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $769,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 473,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,919,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $9,412,968. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

