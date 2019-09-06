Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $18.50

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.50. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 97,488 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $854.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. acquired 46,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 515,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

