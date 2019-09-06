Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Aecom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 310.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 17.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Aecom by 6.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,794. Aecom has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.