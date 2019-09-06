Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $717.32 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $848.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $746.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.74.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

