Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,241 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $4,056,262.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,892.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 834,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,911,361.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,723,363 shares of company stock valued at $56,500,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,985,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,987,656. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

