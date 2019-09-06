ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, 1,952,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,291,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.16.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ADT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

