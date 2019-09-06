Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $285.99. The company had a trading volume of 150,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,954. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

