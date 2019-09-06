Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.05. Adient shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 3,042,473 shares.
ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.
The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Adient by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
