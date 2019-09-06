Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.05. Adient shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 3,042,473 shares.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Adient by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

