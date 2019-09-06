Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0045 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $879,272.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

