AceD Market Capitalization Hits $19,823.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $19,823.00 and $247.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

AXE (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010126 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002288 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.