Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.30

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.30 and last traded at $201.30, with a volume of 14033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 380.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

