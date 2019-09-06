Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 782,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,709,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $8,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $8,508,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

