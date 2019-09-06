Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.84 million and $93,568.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.97 or 0.04061653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ZBG, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinPlace, Indodax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

