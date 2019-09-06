ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

ABM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

