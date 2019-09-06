Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $23,382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4,296.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 852,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 833,485 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after buying an additional 594,811 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.