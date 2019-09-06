9,188 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,360 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.52. 34,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,878. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

