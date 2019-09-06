$784.98 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post $784.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.50 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $787.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,663,515 shares of company stock worth $178,457,203. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.20. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

