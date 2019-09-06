71,461 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.74.

ANET traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.23. 15,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,053 shares of company stock worth $48,177,991. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

