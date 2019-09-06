$631.07 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $631.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.00 million and the highest is $636.14 million. Verso reported sales of $704.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

VRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after buying an additional 327,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verso by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verso by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verso by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

