5,991 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $13,773,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $36,396,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $854,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYND traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 12,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,535. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

