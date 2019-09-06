4,902,776 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,902,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Comcast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Comcast by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after buying an additional 1,862,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,284,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $434,840,000 after buying an additional 1,518,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,365,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

