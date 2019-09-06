3P Learning (ASX:3PL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

3P Learning Ltd (ASX:3PL)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.90 ($0.64) and last traded at A$0.90 ($0.64), approximately 34,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Get 3P Learning alerts:

In related news, insider Rebekah O’Flaherty 1,437,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd.

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, literacy, reading, and phonics. The company offers its products under the Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, and WordFlyers brand names.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.