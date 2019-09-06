$396.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report $396.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.77 million and the lowest is $384.77 million. Acushnet posted sales of $370.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

